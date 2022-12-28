With snow gone, collection crews working through garbage backlog in Vancouver
Sanitation crews are working through a backlog of garbage that went uncollected during the recent winter storms, the City of Vancouver said Wednesday.
Some of the refuse piled up after snow and ice created "unsafe road and lane conditions," a city spokesperson said in an email.
Crews also paused their biweekly winter green bin collections, but those are expected to resume on Thursday.
Vancouver scaled back organic waste collection for the season beginning on Dec. 19, and won't return to a weekly pickup schedule until March 6.
Officials said the reduced schedule means "more predictable service" during the winter months, when the weather can impact operations. They also noted there's less yard trimmings at this time of year.
Collection schedules are available on the City of Vancouver website. (LINK)
Residential recycling is picked up by RecycleBC, a non-profit organization that's independent from the city. RecycleBC said it has also experienced some service disruptions this month as a result of the snow.
