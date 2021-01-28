With snow that is expected, or at least to come within the winter months, Middlesex Centre reminds the public that there is no parking on municipal roads between 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. in order to allow for snow removal.

According to Middlesex Centre website, it can take between 8 to 12 hours to clear priority roads, and up to 24 hours to clear municipal roads after a snowfall ends.

Extended time may be needed to clear snow after larger or continuous snowfalls.

Sidewalk clearing usually takes place within 24-48 hours of a snowfall of more than five centimetres.

How can you help your community after a snowfall?

Middlesex Centre asks people to be patient, especially after heavy snowfalls.

Make sure that cars aren't parked in the street, at the very end of a driveway, or across the sidewalk/boulevard area.

Don't place snow that has been cleaned from sidewalks and driveways onto the road. The Highway Traffic Act prohibits moving snow or ice onto a roadway.

Make sure to clear the area around fire hydrants where possible for easy access in case of an emergency.

For more information on winter road maintenance in the city, you can visit their FAQ page.

Winter Parking Reminder - There is no parking on municipal roads from 2:00 am to 7:00 am. This is particularly important to allow for snow clearing. Don't forget to bring your hockey nets in from the edge of road and out of the way of snow plows! https://t.co/2URhNp10Uw pic.twitter.com/W2Q8NazIjG