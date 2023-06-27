With summer in full swing, Vancouver doctor warns of drowning risks

With the warm weather returning this week, many people in the Lower Mainland are planning to flock to beaches and cool off by the water.

But experts are reminding the public to be cautious, as the risk of drowning is at its highest during the summer.

"Drowning can happen quickly and it's a rather silent event,” said Dr. Ian Pike, director of the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit.

He says about 75 people die in B.C. each year from drowning, which is an entirely preventable cause of death.

Children and young men are at the highest risk, according to Pike.

“Be within arms length with children when they’re in, on or around the water—particularly if they are young and inexperienced swimmers,” Pike explained.

"Parents do not want to be distracted, do not want to be too far away, that they can't respond to provide assistance if it's necessary,” he continued.

He also says there are a lot of near drowning deaths among children.

"These can result in significant medical and health problems as a consequence of being submerged and the brain being deprived of oxygen,” Pike said.

In addition to swimming lessons, he says water safety lessons are even more important and could be potentially life saving.

"They can learn self rescue techniques and the ability to stay at the surface of the water if they find themselves in the water unexpectedly,” he said.

Now that Vancouver has made alcohol consumption legal at seven beaches for the summer months, Pike is also warning the public of the dangers with drinking and aquatic activities.

"Alcohol and swimming, boating do not mix,” he said.

According to Pike, roughly 40 per cent of drowning cases involve substances, most of which are alcohol-related.

“Alcohol further exacerbates problems when you're in the water, in terms of motor coordination, decision making and heat loss."

He’s advising people to hold off on drinking until after their aquatic activities have finished.