With warm weather approaching, CBSA reminds boaters of entry requirements
With boating season around the corner, the Canada Border Services Agency is reminding water-travellers of entry requirements.
Unless exempt, CBSA said in a news release travellers coming into Canada by water must report their arrival “without delay.”
Failure to report can result in a minimum $1,000 fine.
All boaters, including Canadian citizens, must submit their mandatory information in the ArriveCAN app before or when entering Canada at a marine port, CBSA says.
The CBSA has temporarily suspended some of its services at many small vessel reporting sites due to COVID-19. Clients should consult the list of open designated marine reporting sites to ensure that services are available, either in person or telephone reporting.
For boats carrying fewer than 30 passengers, there are two ways to report in order to enter Canada:
- Report directly in-person at one of the open designated marine reporting sites, staffed by the CBSA
- Report to the CBSA’s Telephone Reporting Centre.
A full list of requirements to enter Canada on boat is available on the CBSA website.
