With warmer forecast, Edmonton ends extreme weather response and parking ban

The city says the extreme weather response will be lifted Dec. 24 at 8 a.m.

Edmonton Transit Service has been running dedicated overnight transportation on three routes between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to take people to shelters with capacity since Nov. 29.

Al Rashid Mosque has also been providing extra overnight shelter spaces to protect vulnerable Edmontonians.

ETS will continue to run a shuttle bus to help people find a warm, safe place to spend the night.

The shuttle runs every day from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue as long as temperatures remain colder than -10 C.

The Boyle Street Community Services warming bus will also operate throughout the city, regardless of the temperature, from 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If you see someone in distress in the cold, call 911 in case of serious emergency, or 211 and press 3 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for crisis diversion non-emergency support for shelter, intoxication, and mental health.

PARKING BAN LIFTED

The Phase 1 Parking Ban will be lifted Friday at 7 p.m.

Crews have been working 24 hours a day to clear snow and ice from arterial roads, collector routes, bus routes, and roads in business improvement areas.

The city says ongoing maintenance will continue as required.