Without an operating licence, Uber seeks drivers in Victoria

Hundreds of people looking to work for one of the biggest ridesharing companies in the world lined up Monday in Victoria.

Uber Canada was at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria’s Inner Harbour interviewing potential drivers even though it does not have a licence to operate here.

The company is hoping to purchase and transfer a licence from another ride-hailing service, ReRyde, that already had permission to operate in Victoria and Kelowna.

If that purchase is approved by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board, Uber says it wants to be ready to hit the road running.

"We’re looking for people with safe driving records. We're looking for people with class four licences," said Uber Canada spokesperson Keerthana Rang.

"We are walking them through the process of how to upload their documents, making sure they meet these requirements."

Uber says many people interested in driving for them like the flexibility of working when and where they want.

Uber's driver outreach event continues Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ocean Pointe Resort at 100 Harbour Rd.

Uber is also interviewing prospective drivers in Kelowna on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Uber says it hopes to be up and running by the end of the year.