'Without it I would not be sitting here today': London addiction recovery centre to close

An addiction recovery centre that has helped dozens of people over the last two years is closing its doors at the end of the month because they have run out of donations, which helped keep its program running.

“Without it, I would not be where I am sitting today,” said Raimond Blizzard.

Blizzard is one of 150 people who have sought help at the recovery centre at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope.

He is a recovering alcoholic, who's been sober for 26 months and has relied on London’s recovery community centre to get the help he needed.

“At the end of my use and addiction, I had lost most things in my life, including my desire to live. In a down and out state I entered detox for the first time and asked for help,” said Blizzard.

Since donations have run out, the centre will have to close at the end of March.

“It’s devastating to us,” said Jon DeActis, the executive director. “This was a gap program that fit between those who are struggling on the street or in detox to going to treatment and this was the gap that we needed in our community.”

For the last two years, the centre has provided 26 rooms, along with counselling to those struggling with addictions.

“I know from experience in early recovery, change is a terrifying thing so when an opportunity is potentially going to change or be taken away it leads to a lot of uncertainty,” Blizzard said.

Despite the pending closure of the centre, he believes there are other ways people fighting addictions can find support, through sponsors and meetings.

“There are lots of supports out there it's just having the ability to stay focused and to achieve what’s required to be successful in those programs,” said Blizzard.

Though there are treatment options available in London, the recovery centre is the first of its kind, according to DeActis. “It’s the only program we’re aware of like this, in Canada.”

Without the centre, those struggling with addiction will likely have to wait several months for a bed in a new treatment centre.

However, the executive director says they’ll do their best to continue the support their community has built.

“We’ve come to the end and we’re looking towards other opportunities we can find to continue the program,” said DeActis.