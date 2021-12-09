'Without the transportation industry, we will have nothing': Costly training deterring people from becoming truckers, industry says

In October, the B.C. government adopted the class-one mandatory entry-level training (MELT) program for commercial truckers. That program was originally brought online by the federal government after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April 2018.

It’s a relatively expensive program that industry insiders say is deterring people from getting into the trucking industry, which is going to have huge repercussions for our supply chains in the near future.

In 2020, Canada imported nearly $200 billion worth of goods from the United States. Much of that total was delivered by drivers holding a class one licence.

“Anyone that wants a class-one licence has to go through the MELT program,” said Phil Dutton, owner and manager of Parkway Driving Academy in Nanaimo.

“You can’t be trained by anybody else but an approved school.”

The program can cost up to $16,000 and will take 140 hours of training, which includes behind-the-wheel driving and instructional hours.

Dutton says the program is cost-prohibitive and too cumbersome. It’s because of that, he says, that he has seen a huge drop in people willing to take the training to get into the industry.

“If you have to pay $16,000 to get your licence to get a job and that trucking company is going to pay you $20 to $23 an hour, no one is going to get into that business,” said Dutton.

He says by 2023, the country could be short nearly 55,000 drivers, which would raise havoc on Canada’s supply chains.

“We currently have, approximately, between 47,000 to 50,000 in the whole of the transportation sector in the province of British Columbia,” said Don Bailey of Prince George-based Fox Professional Driver Training Centres.

“That’s full-time workers,” Bailey said. “The reason for the shortage in the industry is because of the work/life balance of the industry and low pay.”

Bailey says there are 144,000 drivers that hold a valid class-one licence in the province, but nearly 100,000 of them are not currently working in the trucking industry.

Canada is currently experiencing a labour shortage in almost all industries. The transportation industry is one of the ones being hit the hardest, and it’s not just class-one drivers.

“We have currently 37 routes that are operating in the school district,” said Scott Stintson, superintendent of schools with the Sooke School District. “We have 38 buses and 38 drivers.”

On Thursday, due to those tight numbers and a few people that had to call in sick, one of the district’s school bus routes had to be cancelled. That meant 80 students had to find a different way of getting to school in the morning.

Earlier in the week, BC Transit apologized to riders after removing bus schedules at transit stops. It said it was unable to guarantee service levels because of a driver shortage.

To drive a bus, you need to have a class-two licence, which currently doesn’t involve the MELT program in BC.

“Without the transportation industry, we will have nothing,” said Dutton.

Dutton would like the industry to be recognized as a trade by the Federal and Provincial Governments. That would help fund skills training and bring up wages.

“I’m not sure the right people that are in power are paying attention to this crisis that is happening right now,” said Dutton.