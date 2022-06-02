Witness could have information on 20-year-old missing in Vancouver, police say

Police are trying to track down a witness who might have information on Tatyanna Harrison, a missing 20-year-old last known to be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Authorities released two pictures of the man on Thursday, more than two months after Harrison was last in contact with her family.

"Investigators believe this man is a possible witness and not a suspect," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. "They believe he was last seen with Tatyanna on March 23. We need him, or anyone who knows him, to call police."

The man is described as being 30 to 40 years old with a slim build, a moustache, and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a two-toned jacket that's dark grey or dark blue and white, a dark hooded sweater, and a dark-coloured toque.

Authorities said Harrison used to be in "regular contact" with her family, but they haven't heard from her since late March.

"This is unusual behaviour for her and her family is concerned for her well-being," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

Harrison's disappearance was first announced three weeks ago by Surrey RCMP, who described her as Indigenous, 5'1" tall and slim with brown eyes and dark, medium-length hair.

She normally wears prescription glasses and baggy clothing.

Police asked anyone with information on her whereabouts, or the identity of their possible witness, to contact the department's Missing Person Unit by calling 604-717-2530 or emailing vpd.missing@vpd.ca.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the SolveCrime.ca website.