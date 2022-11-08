Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his foot

A witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.

McCallum is accused of falsely reporting to police that Deborah Johnstone ran over his foot in a grocery store parking lot last year after what has been described to the court as a "heated exchange" over the city's transition to a municipal police force.

Though McCallum did not take the stand in his defence, a former Surrey councillor did.

Laurie Guerra testified that Johnstone, who is with the “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” group, had harassed her and McCallum, sworn at them in public, and even shown up at Guerra's home.

She recalled when Johnstone, along with others from the group, attended one council meeting in particular. She said they were screaming and swearing. Guerra testified she was frightened and worried there might be a riot.

Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kevin Wing, was also called by the defence to testify.

He reviewed medical records from McCallum and said an emergency room physician had diagnosed a contusion on McCallum’s foot, though he had not noticed visible signs of swelling. Another doctor did, however, note moderate swelling on McCallum’s foot.

Wing did not examine McCallum's foot himself. On cross-examination, Wing was asked if he’d been shown pictures of McCallulm’s feet from shortly after the incident. The doctor said he had not.

Meanwhile, in closing arguments, defence said that inconsistencies in what McCallum told police can be explained.

“There can be no doubt that McCallum’s statement contains confusion and misperception which is not, in our submission, the least bit surprising,” said lawyer Richard Peck.

“The advent of a sudden, alarming, disturbing event can distort perception and disable memory,” he told the judge.

Defence also characterized McCallum as the victim of a form of “toxic fanaticism” arising from a “culture of meanness” after he was targeted by those who disagreed with his political views, one of them being Johnstone.

Defence also argued that McCallum did everything he could to help the police further their investigation.

“Is this how someone acts who's fabricating this?” Peck asked. “If we’re making all this up, it’s very well scripted.”

Crown counsel will present closing arguments on Wednesday.