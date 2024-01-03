Witness recounts woman's deadly fall from Edmonton city bus

A man who witnessed a passenger fall from a bus last week said the woman hit her head hard and was unconscious when he went to help her.

On Friday afternoon, a 63-year-old woman was critically injured after falling from a moving ETS bus in west Edmonton.

Police reported that the woman, holding a safety bar, lost balance and fell through the back doors of the moving bus.

The woman was taken to hospital with severe injuries and died on Monday morning.

A witness in a vehicle behind the bus shared her account of what happened.

"The door was closed but she somehow broke the glass and fell through,” Adriel Michaud told CTV News Edmonton in an email. “She went through that side glass door somehow.”

According to Michaud, the woman sustained a significant impact to her head, leaving her unresponsive "for a minute or two."

“She hit her head pretty hard and was unresponsive when I got to her. She tried to get up but really struggled due to her head injuries. She wasn't able to say much either."

Michaud, other people in the area and the bus driver helped the woman.

"The bus driver called 911 immediately, the guy driving next to me put his hazards on and blocked the road and a lady brought out her medical kit in case I was lacking anything in mine,” said Michaud. “I was right behind this bus and gave her basic first aid until fire/EMS showed up.”

Michaud is saddened by the woman's death but finds comfort in attempting to save her.

“I'm still glad I got to help how I could.”

The City of Edmonton issued a statement about the incident.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the City of Edmonton extended its condolences to the family and said the death is under investigation.

"The bus involved in the incident has been in service since 2017," ETS Director of Operations Ryan Birch said. "The City will complete an engineering assessment with a root cause analysis, as rider safety remains our utmost priority."