Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store

Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after what they say was a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.

An employee of Lola Jewellers told CTV News three people came into the store while she was there alone – her colleague having left briefly.

She said they didn’t break any glass, but hopped over the counter and grabbed some merchandise.

As of 6 p.m., Waterloo regional police are still on scene at the mall continuing to investigate.

They said no injuries were reported, but have not said if anyone has been arrested or if the suspects are still at large.

This is the second time a Waterloo Region mall has been targeted by thieves this month.

On Oct. 10, police were called to Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, where eight suspects were captured on security footage grabbing items inside an electronic store.

People at Fairview Park Mall on Tuesday said it’s a concerning trend.

“I’m starting to question my safety becasue this stuff is becoming more common each day, and quite frankly, it seems like Waterloo isn’t safe now,” said Ibrahim Mohammed.

“I think it’s crazy that it happens during the holiday season,” said Kara Lowell. “Because people think it’s going to be busier, and it’s just crazy to know it’s happening more and more.”

As of 6 p.m., Fairview Park Mall is open but Lola Jewellers remains closed.