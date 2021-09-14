Witness testimony begins at sex assault trial for former Kitchener neurologist

The first of 63 alleged victims testified Tuesday at the trial for a former Kitchener neurologist.

Jeffrey Scott Sloka is accused of sexually assaulting women who came to see him for medical care at his private practice at Grand River Hospital’s Kaufman Building.

The first woman to testify, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, saw Dr. Sloka in 2010 for an assessment after she blacked out and as a result lost her driver’s license.

The woman said she was also going through a divorce at the time and was very emotional at her appointment with Dr. Sloka.

“I was not in a good place,” she told court. “I was crying, I was really upset.”

She testified that Sloka seemed kind to her and said he had to do a physical exam to ensure she hadn’t had a seizure before he could help her get her license back.

She said he also told her he had to check her for needle marks and evidence of drug abuse.

She said she ended up naked on his exam table as he looked between her toes. She says he then began examining her vagina.

She told court he did not explain why he needed to check her vagina, saying she felt stupid for not knowing more about drug use and wondered what veins might be in that area.

“I was shocked,” she testified. “I didn’t know that was part of a needle mark exam.”

The woman said for some time she believed that the exam had been medically necessary because her doctor had done it.

In July 2018, she saw a news report about the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) placing restrictions on Dr. Sloka for allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

She said the report led her to remember her visit with him in 2010 and how “it didn’t feel quite right” to her.

She said she contacted her aunt, who was a nurse, to ask her opinion on what happened.

The woman testified that her aunt told her, “’That’s not how that type of exam would take place,” saying they could do blood tests for drug use if it was a concern.

The woman contacted the CPSO to tell them about her experience.

In cross-examination, Sloka’s lawyer asked the woman if she told anyone about what happened at her appointment with Dr. Sloka, before her discussion with her aunt.

The woman said she was so mortified she had been examined for drug use that she didn’t share the details with anyone.

Cross-examination is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.