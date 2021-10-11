Witnesses asked to come forward after alleged abduction attempt: Surrey RCMP

After an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.

Mounties said they were called about an incident that reportedly happened just before midnight on Oct. 10. They said a woman was allegedly "grabbed from behind by an unknown male who attempted to drag her away." The woman was walking on a path in a green space that connects Edinburgh Drive and 132 Street.

"The woman screamed out for help and local residents came to her aid chasing after the suspect as he ran away," Mounties said in their statement.

"Police attended and spoke to some of the witnesses who helped the female. The woman was physically uninjured but was emotionally upset and disturbed by the incident."

Now, investigators are hoping to speak with any witnesses, including a man and a woman who reportedly helped the victim get home.

The suspect was described as a "fair-skinned man" who is about 5'10" tall. He has a slim build and was wearing black clothing at the time of the alleged attack.

"In light of this incident, Surrey RCMP are reminding community members to maintain a healthy vigilance and to report all suspicious activity to police," Mounties said in their statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.