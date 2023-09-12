Witnesses asked to come forward after weekend shooting outside Lethbridge bar

Lethbridge police are sharing more information about a weekend shooting outside a downtown bar.

Officers were called to the area outside Hudsons Canada's Pub, in the 900 block of Second Avenue South, just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

No one was injured, but a bullet was recovered from the wall above the bar's entrance.

Police say two men had been fighting outside Hudsons, prompting security staff to intervene. A short time later, a white SUV arrived and two men got out and began "confronting people" in the parking lot, sparking a "large altercation."

It was during the fight that a gun was fired.

Police say a knife was also involved, as one of the participants dropped it and left it behind.

While police say a number of witnesses have already been interviewed, they are asking anyone who was present during the incident or may have information that could assist the investigation to call 403-328-4444.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.