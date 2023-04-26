Witnesses come to the aid of sex assault victim in North Bay
A young person has been charged with several offences, including sexual assault, following an incident April 21 in North Bay.
The attack took place at a parking garage and gym on Fisher Street, the North Bay Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.
“The accused robbed and assaulted the victim, before fleeing the area,” police said.
“The accused used a blunt object in the assault.”
Two witnesses were in the area and took care of the victim until emergency crews arrived on scene.
The accused is a young person who was arrested April 24 and charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, robbery with violence and failing to comply with a release order.
“The accused and victim are not known to one another,” police said.
“The North Bay Police Service would like to recognize the witnesses on scene for their compassion and assistance to the victim.”
The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.
