Witnesses, dash cam video sought after woman killed in Burnaby crash: RCMP

Mounties are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam video to come forward after a fatal crash in Burnaby earlier this week.

Burnaby RCMP said a woman was killed and two other people were injured when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Toyota Supra collided near Hastings Street and Willingdon Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The collision forced crews to shut down a stretch of Hastings Street during the busy morning rush hour.

"Burnaby RCMP is specifically looking for video of a pickup truck, possibly travelling at a high rate of speed between Abbott Street in Vancouver and Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday," Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that Burnaby RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Mounties said the Independent Investigations Office of BC has also been called in to investigate the collision.

The IIO is responsible for investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

In its own news release Thursday, the IIO said the Chevrolet Silverado initially collided with a taxi near the intersection of Hastings and Abbott streets before colliding with the Toyota Supra.

Despite receiving medical assistance, the female passenger in the Toyota Supra was pronounced dead. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred, as it was reported that a VPD officer observed the truck travelling at a high rate of speed between the two collisions," the IIO's release reads. "Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what actions, if any, the officer took and whether they played any role in the second collision."

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-24780, or contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.