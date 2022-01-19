Witnesses, dashcam video wanted after hit-and-run
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Erin Bezovie
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses or dashcam footage of a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital last Wednesday.
A 39-year-old man was walking south across 112 Avenue at 87 Street when he was hit by a car heading east on 112 Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The car drove away, leaving the man lying on the street, said police.
Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for a dark coloured, newer model (approximately 2018-2020) Honda Accord with front end damage.
Anyone that witnessed the crash or has dashcam video from the area is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.
-
-
Wednesday evening water main break floods northwest Calgary streetA water main break turned a street in northwest Calgary into an icy mess Wednesday night.
-
Ontario government spending more than $6 million on public transit in the northThe Ontario government is providing more than $6 million to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in northern Ontario.
-
Damage contained to upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary residential fireA residential fire was contained to an upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
New study targets vaccine confidence for Indigenous youthNOSM researchers are looking into vaccine hesitancy and ways to boost confidence among Indigenous people.
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brinkMany families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
Cambridge resident pushes for permission to spread ashes in Grand RiverFor two years, Cambridge resident Prakash Venkataraman has been trying to legalize the act of scattering cremated human remains into the Grand River.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable maskA Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
AHS reverses decision to close lab services at Morinville ClinicA decision to close laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at Morinville Clinic due to low patient volumes, staffing challenges and lack of functioning equipment has been reversed.