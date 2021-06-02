Witnesses help identify pathway assault suspect, police seek footage of incident

Thanks to help from witnesses, Calgary police have issued a warrant for a man accused in an assault on a father and son on a southwest pathway last month.

Officers are also asking for any footage of the incident that might help identify and locate additional suspects.

Police say a 47-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were walking along the river pathway on May 14 in the 0-100 block of Barclay Walk S.W. when they approached a group of four people who were causing a disturbance.

"A short verbal exchange occurred, which then led to one of the group approaching the 18-year-old and (punching) him repeatedly in the face, knocking him to the ground," police said.

"The victim’s father attempted to take a photo of the suspect and was then attacked by the three remaining members of the group, who punched him, knocked him to the ground and kicked him."

Both victims were treated by EMS at the scene and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Several witnesses stepped in to help the father and son and identify the suspects.

As a result, a warrant for assault causing bodily harm has been issued for Cody John Landry, 27.

He is described as:

Being 177 centimetres (5'10") tall;

About 77 kilograms (170 pounds), and;

Having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Witnesses who did speak to police reported several other people filmed the incident. Police are asking anyone with footage to contact them at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.