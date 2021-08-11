Witnesses recount morning of Geoff Morris' death on day 3 of inquest

Testimonies from witnesses wrapped up Wednesday at day three of the inquest in the death of Geoff Morris.

Morris, 41, died after police were called to the 1900 block of Halifax Street at around 6 a.m. on May 4, 2019.

According to the Regina Police Service, Morris was found armed with two knives and holding a woman hostage. Police said one of the officers who responded to the call shot Morris and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also considered using the repel team to access the apartment through the window, but officers were concerned the act would further aggravate Morris.

Dr. Andreea Nistor, a forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan Coroner Service, was the first to take the stand on Wednesday.

She conducted the autopsy on Morris on May 6, 2019 and concluded cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Staff Sgt. Guy Criddle and Sgt. Todd Jerome testified as the sergeants on scene that morning.

Sgt. Criddle said he knew of Morris as a gang member and was “quite concerned” as “gang members are synonymous with violence.”

Criddle said he and Jerome cleared some officers from the apartment after arriving, an action Jerome said to have seemed to deescalate Morris temporarily.

“I think we had every possible option we could,” said Jerome, noting the less lethal shot gun, tasers, service pistols, crisis negotiators and carbine in the apartment.

“I’ve never been to a call like that in my 21 years,” said Jerome.

Jerome also said he offered a cigarette to Morris if the female victim could come grab it, but said Morris wouldn’t let her go.

Criddle said Morris gave him permission to remove his young son from the neighbouring bedroom.

After being in the room and conversing with one of the crisis negotiators, Criddle said he had come to the decision the shot needed to be made to save the victim.

He said it was an “extremely difficult” decision to make, adding he will live with that guilt forever.

“I probably should’ve carried that burden, because I had already decided to take that shot,” said Criddle.

He said Cpl. Devon Sterling, who took the fatal shot, was in a better position and had a better weapon to make the shot. Criddle said he didn’t order Sterling to shoot Morris, but he told Sterling he had to make the choice.

“Corporal Sterling saved a life that day and no one will ever convince me different,” he said.

Two other witnesses, the woman Morris was holding hostage and a second woman from the apartment that morning, were scheduled to testify Wednesday.

Counsel said it was unable to locate the two women to serve them. Statements from each woman prepared as part of the investigation were entered as an exhibit and provided to the jury.

The jury will be sent out for deliberations this afternoon.

A jury at an inquest are not looking to find any legal responsibility. Their duty is to find what the facts of the case are, identifying the deceased, how, where and when it happened, as well as any recommendations to prevent similar deaths from happening in the future.