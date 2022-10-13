Witnesses sought after 93-year-old's hip broken during alleged assault in Chinatown
Police are searching for witnesses after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood this week, leaving him with a broken hip.
Authorities said the victim, a long-time resident of the area, was walking near Main and Pender streets when a stranger knocked him over at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
A number of bystanders stopped to help the senior until he could be taken to hospital.
On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department released surveillance video showing the 93-year-old falling to the ground, and asked anyone with information to come forward.
"Our officers have been canvassing the neighbourhood since the assault," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. "We’re still working to find people who witnessed the assault, as well as those who stopped to help."
Authorities asked anyone who saw what happened, or has dash-cam video taken in the area around the time of the incident, to call police at 604-717-2541.
#VPDNews Here is video of the incident from Tuesday night. https://t.co/KtplV06Ojv pic.twitter.com/dD1f1RN2Rr— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 13, 2022
