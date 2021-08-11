Witnesses sought after flagger struck, injured at Burnaby worksite
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
The RCMP is investigating after a flagger was hit by a commercial vehicle at a Burnaby, B.C., worksite Wednesday morning.
Authorities said the victim was struck on Ellesmere Avenue north of Hastings Street at around 11 a.m.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Burnaby RCMP said.
"This is an unfortunate event that will affect many people. Our thoughts are with the victim in hospital," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release.
Authorities said Ellesmere Avenue from Hastings to Capital Drive would be "closed for some time" as a result of the crash.
Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the accident or captured dash cam video of the area when it happened to come forward.
