Witnesses sought after man arrested for impersonating police officer in Comox Valley

Mounties in the Comox Valley are seeking witnesses after a 40-year-old man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.

The man was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges after he allegedly followed another man from Courtenay to his home in Cumberland.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., when the man approached the victim and identified himself as an off-duty police officer.

The victim and several witnesses suspected the man was lying and called the Comox Valley RCMP, according to a statement from the detachment.

"Fortunately, a police officer was in the area, quickly arrived and arrested the suspect," Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni said.

Investigators are now asking any witnesses who have not spoken to police to come forward.

Police say the suspect was driving a black Dodge Ram 1500 with silver decals, a black cargo rack, and stickers that say "K9 on Duty" on the rear windows.

The suspect is described as a tall man, weighing approximately 176 pounds, with a shaved head and a short beard.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.