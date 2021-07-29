Witnesses sought after Vancouver police officer struck by speeding Toyota Corolla
Police are asking witnesses to come forward after an officer was allegedly struck by a speeding Toyota Corolla in East Vancouver this week.
Authorities said the officer was flagging speeders on McGill Street east of Renfew Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he clocked the Corolla going 96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
After the officer gestured for the driver to pull over, the suspect allegedly sped up and drove in his direction.
"Our member fell onto the roadway while trying to get out of the way of the suspect's vehicle, but was hit by the front bumper," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.
"The officer was taken to hospital that night. He has since been released and will be recovering at home."
Authorities said the driver was arrested at the scene and is facing possible charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and excessive speed.
The Vancouver Police Department asked anyone with information on the crash or dash cam video from the area between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.
-
Sault police detail events that led to multi-vehicle collision that sent 10 people to hospitalThe Sault Police Service has released the sequence of events that led to a four-vehicle collision Monday on Greater Northern Road that sent 10 people to hospital.
-
Proposed changes to bylaws in the RM of Armstrong raising concernsProposed changes to two bylaws in the RM of Armstrong are raising concerns, with fears it could have 'detrimental effects' to leaders of rural municipalities in Manitoba.
-
Sask. Human Rights Commissioner named independent senatorSaskatchewan Human Rights Commissioner David Arnot has been appointed to the Senate to serve as an independent senator.
-
Breaking down barriers needed to reach 90 per cent vaccine coverage: EtchesDespite the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the capital slowing down, Ottawa's medical officer of health says the goal of reaching 90 per cent of the eligible population is within reach, but there are barriers to overcome.
-
More than 10,000 early ballots cast in Nova Scotia, as discussions turn to online votingThousands have already cast their vote in the upcoming Nova Scotia election, as some leaders consider online voting in the future.
-
Alta. RCMP reviewing 45-year-old cold case: The murder of Marie GoudreauAs the 45th anniversary of her death nears, police are again asking the public's help in solving the 1976 murder of Marie Judy Goudreau.
-
London, Ont. woman pleads with federal government to help reunite her familyLondoner Ola Dahman, who left war-torn Gaza over two years ago, is pleading with the Canadian government to help reunite her family here in Canada.
-
-