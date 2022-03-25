Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.

The crash took place on March 8 at approximately 1:25 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Highway 1, roughly 12 kilometres east of Elie.

RCMP investigators say a vehicle being driven by a 61-year-old woman from Lorette was heading east on the highway and was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. RCMP said driving conditions were extremely poor due to a winter storm passing through the area.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, and she died from her injuries on Thursday.

The RCMP is looking for other people who may have witnessed the crash, or people who have dashcam footage from the area between 1:15 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. on March 8. Anyone with information can call RCMP at 204-888-0358.