Witnesses to 'brazen shooting' on Alberta Avenue sought by police

Edmonton police are seeking witnesses to a shooting on Alberta Avenue earlier this month.

Officers responded to a "brazen shooting" on 118 Avenue and 94 Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Shortly after, the Edmonton Police Service was told a 21-year-old man was in hospital with gunshot wounds.

"This shooting occurred in a well populated area during the supper hour and had the potential to injure other bystanders, which is extremely concerning,” Det. Nigel Phillips said.

“We are hopeful that there may be video or information about the suspect(s) involved in the shooting, and we are asking anyone with information to contact us.”

Businesses and drivers are asked to review video footage from the area between 6:15 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. that day.

Anyone with video or information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.