Witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash in Tay urged to come forward
Provincial police are appealing to the public for witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash in Tay Township.
Police hope to speak with anyone who may have seen any incident involving a motorcycle over the last few days on or approaching the intersection of Highway 12 at Gervais Road.
Police say there were no immediate indicators that any other vehicles were involved in the collision that claimed the life of the motorcycle rider on Tuesday.
They say a large road sign is damaged and are asking anyone who may have information regarding that to come forward.
Police encourage anyone with dash cam footage of the area on the day of or prior to the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.
Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Police have yet to identify the victim of Tuesday's deadly crash.
