Witnesses to Lethbridge lounge stabbing asked to come forward

Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help identifying the person or people responsible for stabbing a man "numerous times" at a northside lounge over the weekend.

The attack happened at the Afro Habesha Lounge in the 1700 block of 23 Street North just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Police say multiple people were involved in the altercation.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Investigators took four men from the scene into custody, but say all four have been released without charges.

Police are asking anyone who was at the lounge at the time of the stabbing or who has more information on the incident to call 403-328-4444.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.