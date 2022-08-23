Witnesses to Memorial Drive stabbing sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are urging witnesses of a stabbing on Memorial Drive last week to come forward.
Good Samaritans called 911 after finding the victim, a 30-year-old man, near the south curb of Memorial Drive adjacent to the Bow River Pathway at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.
On Tuesday, police asked anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the events leadings up to the stabbing to come forward.
"The area often sees plenty of vehicle and pedestrian traffic," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm in a release. "Anyone who was walking, running, riding a bicycle, or driving in a vehicle passing by could have information to further our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
