Witnesses who lifted a car off a pedestrian, started first aid may have saved his life: Delta police

Police are praising a group of passersby whose quick actions may have saved the life of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Delta, B.C.

Officers say a man was struck by a vehicle as he walked through a parking lot in Tsawwassen Wednesday afternoon.

A driver was attempting to park shortly before 3:30 p.m. that day in a lot on 56th Street when they struck a second vehicle. The driver then ran over the pedestrian and the vehicle came to a stop on top of him.

Police say people nearby rushed to his aid, lifting the vehicle off of him and pulling him out from underneath. They then started first aid, Delta Police Insp. Ciaran Feenan said in a news release Thursday.

"Their quick actions may have saved the pedestrian's life."

The man was rushed to hospital by paramedics, who said he had life-threatening injuries. Fortunately, police say, staff at the hospital expect he will survive.

The incident is believed to be an accident, and everyone involved is co-operating with investigators.

The accident is the second serious collision reported in Delta on Wednesday. The first was at around 6 a.m. on River Road.

The Delta Police Department said two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided "almost" head-on.

One driver had only minor injuries, but the other was seriously hurt. However, the second driver is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash that closed River Road for hours is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact police.