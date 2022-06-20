WLU and UW dropped mask requirement at the end of the month

The University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University announced Monday that they have decided to end their on-campus masking requirement.

Laurier said masks will no longer be mandatory for students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses as of July 1.

UW also said the requirement would be suspended after June 30.

Both Waterloo schools cited the province's decision to lift masking mandates. UW added that their decision was "consistent with a variety of indicators including campus data, case counts, test positivity rates, local hospitalization and wastewater data, and consulting public health guidance."

Students are still encouraged to get their vaccines and to respect the comfort levels of others who may still choose to wear a mask.

The University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University both said masking rules could be reintroduced if public health conditions change.