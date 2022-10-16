WLU mourns passing of former dean of students Fred Nichols

Wilfrid Laurier University is mourning the passing of former dean of students Fred Nichols who served the university community for more than 50 years.

On Saturday, the university announced Nichols had passed away peacefully on Oct. 14.

“Nichols served on 30 university committees and oversaw the financing and architectural plans for the new Students’ Union Building. He did it all while involving students in every possible aspect. In 1995, Maclean’s magazine dubbed Nichols the “surrogate grandfather to thousands” in its annual university rankings edition,” Laurier said in the news release.

Nichols served as Wilfrid Laurier University’s dean of students for nearly 30 years and remained involved in alumni relations and development roles at the university for decades after.

During his career, Nichols worked under eight Laurier presidents during which he established career services at the university, brought the now-national organization BACCHUS (Boost Alcohol Consciousness Concerning the Health of University Students) to Canada and played an instrumental role in the development of Laurier’s athletics program.

The Fred Nichols Campus Centre, which is named in his honour, remains a hub of student activity at the Waterloo campus.

“Nichols’ role as a tireless champion of student causes as dean of students was recognized – in what he held as the highlight of his career – when students advocated to name the new campus centre on the Waterloo campus in his honour,” the university said in a news release.

Flags have been lowered at all of Laurier’s locations.

The Nichol’s family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to Hospice Wellington in Guelph.