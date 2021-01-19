A student at Wilfrid Laurier University was one of the 13 students worldwide accepted into an elite scientist-astronaut program associated with NASA.

Kristin Cobbett is charting a course to Earth's planetary neighbour.

"I've set my eyes on Mars because no one's been there before," Cobbett said.

She believes learning about the red planet up close can help here at home.

"Somewhere during the Martian evolution, the planet went through a drastic transformation to become dry and desolate like it is today," she said. "I think that can be key to understanding the fate of Earth."

Cobbett was accepted into Project PoSSUM, a program in Florida associated with NASA.

"In that moment, I actually felt like I was on the right track to do something directly beneficial to becoming an astronaut," she said.

She said she gravitated towards space exploration because of early exposure to her dad's career as an aerospace engineer.

"I remember being really young and seeing explosives being tested and seeing rocket boosters being assembled and laboratories," Cobbett said. "Even going down to Cape Canaveral in Florida to watch the rockets actually being launched."

"My dad is absolutely my top tier role model and inspiration for everything I do."

Professor Ioannis Haranas said Cobbett, a fourth-year undergrad majoring in biology and chemistry, is proving herself academically. She's already put her name on three publications as a research assistant.

"She started working with me on certain subjects, like solar system dynamics and gravity theories and solar systems and all that," Haranas said.

Haranas said he encouraged Cobbett to apply for Project PoSSUM.

"I just recognize that this girl has potential, has stamina, has guts, and I said 'why not.'"

The program offers three weeks of webinars and five days of space flight training.

In-person training is postponed to April this year because of the pandemic.

"I'm looking forward to it because I love to fly and I love rollercoasters and I don't get sick easily, hopefully," Cobbett said.

She wants to be part of NASA's proposed 2030 Mission to Mars.

"She's determined to do it and I think she can do it," Haranas said.