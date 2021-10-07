WLU student charged after attending unsanctioned Homecoming event at McMaster University

Hamilton police have charged a Wilfrid Laurier University student who attended an unsanctioned gathering in Hamilton over Homecoming weekend.

Police said they were investigating the unsanctioned event related to McMaster University's Homecoming weekend.

A 19-year-old from Burlington, who is also a student at WLU, was charged with mischief under $5,000.

Officials with Hamilton police said the WLU student was charged in relation to overturning a vehicle at the event.

This is the eighth charge related to the event. This was the most serious charge so far, according to police.

“Wilfrid Laurier University is aware that a student has been charged in relation to a recent illegal street gathering in Hamilton. This is an ongoing investigation and Laurier’s Special Constable Service is working closely with Hamilton Police Service to provide support and information," WLU's dean of students, Kate McCrae Bristol, said in an emailed statement. "Laurier strongly condemns illegal street gatherings anywhere. They are a flagrant violation of Ontario’s public health measures and pose a danger to residents, emergency services and city staff. Those charged can expect to face sanctions under Laurier’s Non-Academic Student Code of Conduct.”

Police said they continue to investigate video and images from the event and they're looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.