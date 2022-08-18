Wolf found dead, another still missing after apparent break-in at Vancouver zoo

One of the wolves that were released during an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo this week has been found dead, and another remains on the loose.

The zoo's deputy general manager Menita Prasad confirmed the wolf's remains were found Thursday morning along 264 Street, down the road from the Aldergrove facility. Officials believe the animal was struck by a vehicle.

"We were really hopeful for a positive outcome for all the members of our wolf pack, but tragically we were heartbroken this morning to find Chia deceased at the side of the road," Prasad said at a news conference.

Another wolf named Tempest is still missing. Officials asked anyone who spots the animal to contact the Langley RCMP, B.C. Conservation Officer Service or the zoo.

Tempest is described as a small wolf with "grey-brown puppy fur," and white markings on her muzzle and brow.

"She is a shy wolf and poses no threat to public safety," Prasad said. "We just ask that you not approach her, but report the location of where she was spotted."

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has been closed down since Tuesday morning, when staff discovered wolves outside their enclosure. Officials said they found holes cut in the enclosure and the facility's perimeter fence, leading them to believe the animals were released intentionally.

There were nine adult wolves and five cubs inside the enclosure at the time. The cubs stayed inside while the adults left, though Prasad said the animals remained in the area of the zoo.

The deputy general manager, who became overcome with emotion during the news conference, said the wolves were "communicating with each other," and "trying to find each other and reunite their family."

"I just want to say how amazing it is that all of the staff have come together to work tirelessly over the last few days to get members of our family back," she added. "They've done an amazing job. We are all exhausted and just hoping for the best possible outcome for Tempest."

Officials said the Greater Vancouver Zoo is expected to reopen to the public on Saturday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Alissa Thibault