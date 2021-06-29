Wolf killed on Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park

Parks Canada confirms a collared female yearling wolf was struck and killed by a vehicle on June 24 near Castle Junction in Banff National Park.

According to officials, the wolf was one of two wolves from the Bow Valley Wolf Pack that had been collared on June 5 in order to "monitor its movements and prevent habituation".

The collision was not reported and Parks Canada has not determined how the animal accessed the lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Following the death of the yearling, the pack — which is know to travel between Canmore, Lake Louise and surrounding valleys — is believed to consist of four or five wolves.

Any wolf sighting in Banff National Park should be reported to Banff Dispatch at (403)762-1470.