Wolf reportedly attacks pet dog in Sooke, B.C.

Conservation officers are warning Vancouver Island residents of a recent wolf attack that was reported in Sooke this weekend.

The attack took place along the Brook Hill Loop trail near Witter Place Road and Blanshard Road on Saturday afternoon, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).

At the time, a man was walking his small terrier dog off-leash on the trail when it was reportedly attacked by a wolf.

"The owner managed to scare the animal away and it dropped the dog, which was rushed to a veterinary clinic," said the BCCOS in a statement Monday.

The condition of the dog is currently unknown, according to the BCCOS.

While wolf attacks are rare in the capital region, the conservation service says there are steps pet owners can take to keep their animals safe.

Dog walkers are encouraged to keep their dogs on a leash, make noise, and travel in a group if possible.

The BCCOS says there's been no marked increase in wolf encounters in the region recently.