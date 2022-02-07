Wolf reportedly kills pet dog in Sooke, B.C.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is warning residents of Sooke, B.C. to be on the lookout after another wolf attack on a pet was reported last week.

Conservation officers say they launched an investigation after a dog was reportedly killed by a wolf on Connie Road on Jan. 31.

The conservation service says it cannot confirm that a wolf was responsible for the dog's death, but encourages pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash, to travel in groups, and to make noise while moving if possible.

Last Monday's report comes roughly three weeks after a wolf reportedly attacked a dog along the Brook Hill Loop Trail in Sooke.

In that instance, a man was walking with his dog off-leash when the dog reportedly ran into a wooded area, where it was attacked by the wolf.

Despite the recent reports, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says that wolf attacks on pets are uncommon in the Capital Regional District.