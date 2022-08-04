Wolf shot and killed by police after escaping enclosure near Port Colborne
A wolf that escaped an enclosure near Port Colborne, Ont. earlier this week has been shot and killed, Niagara police confirm.
In a news release issued Thursday, investigators said the animal was shot after officers attempted unsuccessfully to contain and capture the wolf.
"Given the close proximity of the wolf to the farm animals, out of concern for the safety of those animals, due to the wolf being potentially dangerous, an officer discharged a firearm and fatally shot the wolf," police said in a statement.
The female white Arctic wolf was rescued from an area in northern Ontario and dug out of its enclosure on Tuesday morning.
Police say they received numerous calls for wolf sightings in the area and that around 7 p.m. on Thursday, a property owner said they were concerned for the safety of their animals.
Officers attended the scene and contacted the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). However, before the SPCA could arrive on scene, an officer shot the animal.
Police say the investigation into the housing of the wolf is ongoing. The remains of the wolf have been left with the SPCA.
-
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment CanadaA group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is risingThe number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Dunlop St. is closed to drivers for Open Air DunlopDowntown Open Air Dunlop is in its third season of inviting residents to the downtown core to shop and enjoy the buskers and performers.
-
Order to remove tents from East Hastings Street delayed so city can provide storage optionsAn order to remove tents and other structures from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been delayed, the city says.
-
70% of Ontario lab workers want to quit, assoc. CEO saysThe majority of lab workers in Ontario are considering leaving their jobs and many are feeling burnout similar to nurses, according to the CEO of The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO).
-
Shoppers evacuated after fire at mall in Vaughan, Ont.A mall in Vaughan, Ont. will be closed for the remainder of the day after a fire caused heavy smoke in the area.
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted at Russian drug trial, sentenced to 9 yearsA judge in Russia convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling Thursday and sentenced her to nine years in prison.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offenderPolice are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.