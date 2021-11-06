Wolf Willow parking pass program implemented for one-year trial

Temporary parking restrictions near a popular west Edmonton access point to the river valley took effect this week.

The city implemented parking restrictions in Wolf Willow on a one-year pilot basis to protect residents’ parking access in the popular spot before committing to a permanent program. A series of trails and a footbridge near the neighbourhood connect users to the river valley.

Residents successfully petitioned the city to take part in the restricted residential parking program. Now, households along Wolf Willow Crescent and Point can apply for two parking permits.

“This isn’t a new issue actually,” says Sarah Hamilton, Sipiwiyiniwak ward councillor. “It’s been an issue for over 10-years.

“Residents had incidents where their driveway would be blocked, and they’d ask people to move the vehicle, and it would turn into a physical confrontation,” Hamilton added.

The city councillor stressed that the change does not mean access to the river valley is cut off.

“I don’t think you should park in front of people’s houses because you have the driveways to consider,” said Shirley Easton. “I think (parking permits) are the best solution. There is parking in respectable areas.”

In Hubert Taube’s view, the parking passes are unnecessary.

“As far as I can tell, there’s not excessive parking going on,” Taube told CTV News Edmonton.

The new permits have also raised the issue of why other neighbourhoods are denied access to the restricted residential parking program.

Cloverdale, which was plagued with problems when Accidental Beach appeared, did not get parking permits.

When asked about that example, Hamilton said it is a “really good example” of an area of Edmonton that could benefit from the restricted parking program.

At the end of the one-year pilot program, Hamilton says the city will review feedback from the community and other stakeholders to inform a decision about permanent parking restrictions.

“I encourage people on all sides of the issue to talk to one another, and perhaps if that had happened in the first place, there wouldn’t have been the need for this,” Hamilton added.