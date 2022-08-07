Wolfe Island Ferry avoids Sunday shut down as crew shortage filled

The Wolfe Island Ferry will be running off-schedule on Sunday morning but there will be no cancellation of service.

Service was to be cancelled because of a crew shortage, but a qualified person was found to fill the gap.

Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said overnight that an "unexpected crew shortage" meant service on the ferry between Wolfe Island and Kingston, Ont. would be suspended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

However, the ferry servce said Sunday morning that a crew member was found and the ferry would be able to run, though not on its usual schedule right away.

"We have secured a qualified crew member that will avoid the service shut down," the ministry said. "The ferry will be running off schedule (this) morning as we get caught up."

