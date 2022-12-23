Wolfe Island Ferry out of service due to winter storm

The Wolfe Island Ferry remains out of service because of heavy winds caused by the winter storm pummelling the region, despite an attempt to cross on Saturday.

The ferry had been out of service since Friday, but on Saturday moring, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) said crews would try to dock at Dawson Point and, if conditions allowed, attempt a trial run at 11 a.m.

However, the ramp control box was broken and despite crews' best efforts, the ferry could not run.

"Very sorry to inform anyone waiting for the ferry. The crew on Wolfe Island was unable to repair the control box because of weather," the ferry service said in a tweet. "Very sorry to get hopes up. Winds need to subside enough to work from the ferry. We will try to keep you updated but weather isn't letting up."

Environment Canada reported wind gusts of around 75 km/h in Kingston early Saturday afternoon with snow and blowing snow. A blizzard warning remains in effect for the region.

The Wolfe Island Ferry is the only connection between Wolfe Island and the mainland.

