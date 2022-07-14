Wolfville gears up to host first regular season CFL game in Nova Scotia

The population of Wolfville, N.S., will more than double on Saturday as the CFL plays its first-ever regular season game in Nova Scotia.

To prepare, workers were busy Thursday with final touchups to Acadia University’s Raymond Field to get it ready for the big game.

The town is gearing up too.

“I think we’re as ready as we can be,” says mayor Wendy Donovan.

Wolfville has a population of just over 5,000 people, 10,000 are expected for the weekend game between Saskatchewan and Toronto.

“There are 30 buses coming in. Those buses won’t be coming through downtown, they will take a southern route down and around,” says Donovan.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders Pep Band will be on one of those buses. They are staying in Halifax until game day.

“We have our own bus. We’re doing some touring because 19 out of the 23 have never been to Halifax so we’re going to do some touring,” says band administrator Rhonda Kerr-White.

Extra RCMP officers are being called in to help with the influx of traffic.

“We are expecting that there’s going to be significant delays in the area especially related to vehicle traffic given the amount of pedestrians that will be in the town,” says Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Officers will be stationed at the exits leading into Wolfville to manage the flow of vehicles. A lot of them will be carrying Riders’ fans like Chris Erickson who travelled from British Columbia to watch his favourite team in action.

“We found out about it and we pretty much waited until the day tickets came out and sat at the computer and finally got tickets,” he says.

“We follow the riders, so we will go wherever they have to go and cheer them on to victory,” adds fellow fan, Kim Mock.

In a game that will be a historic event for fans and the town of Wolfville.