Wolverine populations declining in the Canada's Rockies, study suggests

A wildlife group says a recent study suggests that the number of wolverines in Canada's mountain parks is dropping and says climate change, trapping outside park boundaries and increased human activity could be to blame.

The Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y) says a University of Calgary study, published this week, indicates that even within "the relative safety of parks," the animals are starting to disappear.

The report says the population has dropped by approximately 39 per cent since 2011 – an average annual decrease of about 7.5 per cent.

"Our findings are sobering and do not paint a pretty picture for the future of wolverines," said Mirjam Barrueto, a PhD candidate at the U of C and lead researcher on the study.

Barrueto's work was assisted by Parks Canada researchers, using photos and DNA samples of animals to delve into their lives.

Officials say wolverines are often difficult to study, because of their large home ranges and sparse distribution.

Y2Y says parks and protected areas aren't enough to help wolverines thrive and more needs to be done.

"Improving, not just maintaining, connectivity in and out of park borders will be the key to help wolverines in the coming decades," said Jodi Hilty, president and chief scientist with Y2Y.

Wolverines are also very sensitive to human activity and prefer deep snow to raise their young. That means climate change can be particularly disastrous for them.

"This is a worrying trend. Effective conservation needs to look at multiple effects and across broad scales and borders given the rapidly changing landscape and human activities," Hilty says.

Barrueto says she is confident that her work will influence change for the species.

"I am optimistic this work will be used to make strong science-based management decisions for these tough carnivores."