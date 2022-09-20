Wolves owner says city still needs a new arena, vows not to move the team

In his most extensive public comments since the city withdrew its support for the Kingsway Entertainment District, the owner of the Sudbury Wolves says the city still needs a new arena.

"As the owner of the Sudbury Wolves, I want the players, the fans and all the people of Sudbury to enjoy our brand of hockey in a new events centre, not a refurbished arena," Dario Zulich said in a statement.

Zulich made comments recently that led to speculation he may move the team, something he denied.

"With regards to my comments as reported in some of the media, let me be perfectly clear: my commitment to Sudbury is unwavering," he said.

Zulich proposed building the KED on land he owned on The Kingsway, along with a new casino and hotel. While popular with the public, moving the arena from downtown Sudbury sparked opposition, as did building a casino in the city.

The project survived five years of legal appeals, which were all denied by the courts. However, the process delayed the project long enough that costs ballooned from $100 million to as high as $200 million.

Facing a municipal election in October, councillors balked at the ballooning price tag and withdrew their support earlier this year. However, staff reports over the years have concluded a renovation of the 71-year-old arena would be costly and only a temporary fix, with annual maintenance costs steadily rising.

Wherever it goes, Zulich said a new arena is still needed.

"The location of that new facility within Sudbury, be it in the east end, downtown or even South End, is not my decision to make," he said.

"It is a decision of council."