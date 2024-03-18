Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.

“On March 14, 2024, the Moose Jaw Police Service responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Highway #1 near the Manitoba Expressway. The female, who was working at the time, was struck by her co-worker in a work vehicle at a low rate of speed,” a Moose Jaw police news release said.

The woman was immediately taken to hospital in Moose Jaw before being transferred to Regina, police said. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead Monday morning, police said.

A section of Highway 1 near Manitoba Expressway in Moose Jaw was closed Thursday following the collision.

On Thursday, Moose Jaw police reported a person had been hit by a vehicle and was trapped underneath it for a period of time.

The woman’s family has been notified of her death, but Moose Jaw police did not release the woman’s name.

Moose Jaw police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service said they are continuing to investigate the collision and will have “no further comment at this time.”

No charges have been announced by Moose Jaw police as of Monday, March 18.