Woman, 19, dead in crash near Carrot River, Sask.

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday three miles north of Carrot River on Highway 23.

The crash involved a car with a lone driver and a school bus transporting 12 adults from a gathering in the area, RCMP say.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman from the Carrot River area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver and passengers did not report any serious injuries, RCMP say.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.