Woman, 2 children in stroller struck crossing north Edmonton road
A woman and two children in a stroller were hit by a car in northwest Edmonton on Monday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., a 35-year-old man driving a 1998 Lexus ES 300 was turning southbound from 148 Avenue onto 127 Street and struck a woman walking two children in a stroller westbound across 127 Street, police said.
The woman was shaken but no one was seriously hurt, Edmonton Police Service said.
The driver was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.
On the way to the scene, an EMS unit was also involved in a crash. The ambulance was northbound in the southbound lanes of 127 Street near 140 Avenue with lights and sirens on when it collided with an Acura MDX travelling north on 127 Street and attempting to turn west into a shopping complex, EPS said.
The driver of the Acura, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
No charges have been laid and the crash is under investigation.
