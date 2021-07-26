Woman, 20, dies in crash on Denman Island
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A 20-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on Denman Island, just south of Courtenay, B.C.
Comox Valley RCMP say they were called to Danes Road for reports of the crash around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police say they believe the driver lost control of the car "causing a passenger to be thrown from the vehicle."
The 20-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene, according to police.
RCMP say no other occupants of the car were injured in the crash.
The BC Coroners Service has been dispatched to the scene and are conducting their own separate investigation, police say.
"In order to protect the privacy and identity of the deceased, no further information will be released by police."
