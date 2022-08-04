Woman, 22, dead after Wednesday Highway 16A crash
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Parkland County.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 16A and Range Road 20, west of Edmonton, for the collision involving a truck and sedan around 1:35 p.m.
Investigators found the sedan tried to turn onto the highway ahead of the truck, which "did not have adequate time to stop" before colliding with the vehicle.
According to Mounties, the 22-year-old woman driving the sedan died as a result of her injuries. The 61-year-old man driving the truck sustained minor injuries.
-
New Brazilian restaurant aims to create a home for 'forgotten' neighbourhood in TorontoOpening a new Brazilian restaurant in a Toronto neighbourhood where locals have felt 'forgotten' was about creating a home for customers seeking one, the owner says.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo RegionPublic Health says the case is in a man in his 30s.
-
Sudburian charged with impaired driving in fatal crash near OrilliaA 51-year-resident of Sudbury is facing charges in connection with a fatal collision in April on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte Township.
-
Two Yarmouth men face dozens of charges in human trafficking caseTwo men from Yarmouth, N.S., are facing dozens of charges related to human trafficking in a case police say involves multiple victims.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreakThe Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.
-
Downtown Victoria workers offered 'de-escalation' safety training by business associationThe Downtown Victoria Business Association is offering its members a free online de-escalation training session this month.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit issues overdose alertSix drug overdoses within the past four days have prompted the Grey Bruce Health Unit to issue an Opioid Alert.
-
Calgary to see a sunny, seasonal weekendWarmth and stability coming after a windy Friday.
-